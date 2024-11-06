Not even the dogs found her dead “Herrl”

Rumors swirl

But since then, the rumors have been growing like ivy: it is still unclear how long Drexler had been dead. The Upper Austrian State Police Directorate is now at least certain that the VW Caddy had not yet been in the forest on Tuesday. This was the result of internal questioning. Officers who searched the area on Tuesday swear that the Caddy was not there at the time. It is possible that someone else had later parked the perpetrator's car in the forest. However, the VW Caddy is more than ten years old and it is therefore questionable whether the movement data can still be read out, according to the Upper Austrian State Police Directorate.