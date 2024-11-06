Distortion of competition
Gorilla Glass: Brussels puts Corning under the microscope
The European Commission suspects the US specialty glass manufacturer Corning of possible distortion of competition. The Brussels authority has launched a formal investigation into the major cell phone supplier to examine whether Corning may have abused its dominant position on the global market for a special type of glass, according to a statement.
The glass in question is mainly used to protect the screens of smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, for example. Corning operates worldwide and produces the particularly break-resistant glass, which is marketed under the Gorilla Glass brand, among others.
The Commission is therefore concerned that Corning may have distorted competition by concluding exclusive supply agreements with cell phone manufacturers and companies that process raw glass. Corning is said to have granted discounts to companies that complied with agreed procurement obligations.
Limited choice, higher prices
"The Commission is concerned that Corning's agreements with cell phone manufacturers and raw glass processors may have excluded competing glass manufacturers from large market segments, limiting customer choice, increasing prices and stifling innovation to the detriment of consumers worldwide."
If confirmed, the conduct under investigation could be in breach of EU competition rules. The Commission will now carry out its in-depth investigation as a matter of priority, it announced.
