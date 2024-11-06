"My child is crying!"
US stars react in shock to Trump’s election victory
Following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, numerous stars who had campaigned for Kamala Harris and her moderate course expressed their shock, disappointment and anger on social media.
Christina Applegate shared her bewilderment on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is crying because she fears that her rights as a woman are being curtailed. Why? And if you support this, please unfollow me."
"Heart breaking"
In another post, she added: "Don't follow me if you voted against women's rights or disability rights. I don't want followers like that."
Lili Reinhart, known from the series "Riverdale", also reacted with shock and recalled the women who have accused Trump of assault. "I can't imagine what it's like for these women to see millions vote for their alleged abuser. My heart breaks for them."
"Burn your hats"
Rapper Cardi B was already venting her anger as Trump came ever closer to winning the American states and his victory had not yet been confirmed. She announced on Instagram Live: "I swear to God I will hunt you down, get out of my way! I'm sick of you! Burn your damn hats, mother******. I'm really sad. I swear to God, I'm really sad."
"One Tree Hill" star Sophia Bush also harshly criticized the support for Trump, saying, "Great job America, giving the MAGA movement even more power. I wonder how many are saying now: 'At least he's not a black woman!' My heart is broken."
Bette Midler quoted journalist H.L. Mencken to express her view of the election results, writing, "When a candidate for public office faces the voters, he does not face reasonable men; he faces a mob of men whose chief characteristic is the fact that they are utterly incapable of weighing ideas or understanding even the most elementary ones - men whose entire thinking is based on emotion and whose predominant emotion is fear of what they cannot understand. Thus confronted, the candidate must either bark along with the mob or be lost ... all odds are on the man who is by nature the most devious and mediocre - the man who can most skillfully dispel the notion that his mind is virtually a vacuum. The presidency goes to such men from year to year. As democracy is perfected, the office increasingly represents the inner soul of the people. We are moving toward a sublime ideal. On some great and glorious day, the common people of the land will finally get their heart's desire and the White House will be graced by a downright idiot."
"It was nice to know you"
Celebrities outside the USA have also commented on the "Trumpback", as some are already calling Donald Trump's recent entry into the White House.
British author Philip Pullman, known for the "His Dark Materials" series, bid farewell to the USA with a terse "Goodbye, America. It was nice knowing you."
German comedian Oliver Pocher wrote on Instagram: "He's back!
Four More Years Donald Trump!" He also posted a video of himself dancing as a Trump parody.
