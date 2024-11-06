US stars react in shock to Trump’s election victory

Bette Midler quoted journalist H.L. Mencken to express her view of the election results, writing, "When a candidate for public office faces the voters, he does not face reasonable men; he faces a mob of men whose chief characteristic is the fact that they are utterly incapable of weighing ideas or understanding even the most elementary ones - men whose entire thinking is based on emotion and whose predominant emotion is fear of what they cannot understand. Thus confronted, the candidate must either bark along with the mob or be lost ... all odds are on the man who is by nature the most devious and mediocre - the man who can most skillfully dispel the notion that his mind is virtually a vacuum. The presidency goes to such men from year to year. As democracy is perfected, the office increasingly represents the inner soul of the people. We are moving toward a sublime ideal. On some great and glorious day, the common people of the land will finally get their heart's desire and the White House will be graced by a downright idiot."