Wallner was re-elected Vorarlberg’s state premier

ÖVP state party chairman Markus Wallner was confirmed as Vorarlberg's head of government for the third time at the constituent session of the state parliament on Wednesday. As five years ago, he received 26 out of 36 votes, but this time he could only rely on the support of the ÖVP and FPÖ MPs, while the Greens, SPÖ and NEOS did not vote for him.