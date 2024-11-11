Even in the Middle Ages, people who were outside the social order were referred to as fools. Impaired people were considered "natural fools", and those who acted foolishly for the amusement of the public were called "Schalknarr". Fools critical of the system were also popular, such as Till Eulenspiegel, who is said to have lived in the 14th century and criticized the upper classes. Some rulers even employed court jesters to entertain them.