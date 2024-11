Local supermarket built in record time

"It was the wish of the local population that a local supermarket should open again," says Poggersdorf's mayor Arnold Marbek. After the meat market moved into the former Adeg supermarket and the 16 e-charging stations, a huge Spar supermarket will also open in the business park. The owner of the property is Andreas Messner and MID-Bau GmbH built the Spar supermarket in record time from July. 3.6 million euros were invested. "The components were delivered as prefabricated parts. We were particularly fast this time," says MID-Bau project manager Robert Knauder in an interview with "Krone".