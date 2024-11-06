New salary model to make Lower Austria the top payer

Model based on three pillars

The aim of the salary increase is clear: to create a major incentive for full-time employment. There are currently 4045 doctors employed in the blue and yellow clinics. According to Regional Hospital Councillor Ludwig Schleritzko, this is 500 more than in 2015, but the average number of hours per week has fallen by 1.8 hours. The reason: 32 percent of hospital doctors already only work part-time - and the trend is rising. Therefore, there will not only be monetary motivation for "full-timers". Doctors in full-time mode will receive an availability bonus of 1000 euros per month from 2025. All those who are on statutory part-time arrangements, for example due to age, children or care, will be paid this aliquot. However, other part-time doctors will not. A further hardship allowance - in addition to the current regulation - of 200 euros will also be paid for night shifts.