Disco had to close
Ilzer Tenne auctions off relics from party nights
The legendary East Styrian club had to close this year, and now the entire inventory is up for sale. On Tuesday, interested parties were able to view the items and reminisce about past party nights.
Mixer, advertising light, spotlights, champagne bucket and disco ball - all of this is currently being auctioned off. It is the inventory of the Ilzer Tenne, a once "legendary" club in Eastern Styria, as Managing Director Ady Wolf describes it. It had to close in May, "now every regular guest can take a piece of Ilzer Tenne home with them," says Wolf happily.
On Tuesday, interested parties were able to reminisce and view the items for sale, which are being auctioned off via the Green Ananas auction platform. Only one thing is not for sale: "I'm keeping the money counting machine, it has a high personal and almost historical value," says Wolf.
In 2008, he took over the property in Ilz together with his business partner Claudia Kalcher. A short time later, five different venues - a restaurant and four discos - were born. However: "Since Corona, everything has changed in the nightlife sector. There was a brief resurgence, but then the cost of living hit and things went rapidly downhill." In the end, the business was no longer economically viable. "We're actually missing an entire generation that never learned to leave," explains Wolf. A year ago, the Oceans House Club closed, now the whole place. Everyone in the surrounding area is the same.
"It will never be the same again," says the 60-year-old. He now runs two event companies with his wife. Instead of the clubs, a residential complex will probably be built in Ilz. The relics of the party evenings can still be bought at auction until November 9th.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.