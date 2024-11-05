Ilzer Tenne auctions off relics from party nights

In 2008, he took over the property in Ilz together with his business partner Claudia Kalcher. A short time later, five different venues - a restaurant and four discos - were born. However: "Since Corona, everything has changed in the nightlife sector. There was a brief resurgence, but then the cost of living hit and things went rapidly downhill." In the end, the business was no longer economically viable. "We're actually missing an entire generation that never learned to leave," explains Wolf. A year ago, the Oceans House Club closed, now the whole place. Everyone in the surrounding area is the same.