Disco had to close

Ilzer Tenne auctions off relics from party nights

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 19:00

The legendary East Styrian club had to close this year, and now the entire inventory is up for sale. On Tuesday, interested parties were able to view the items and reminisce about past party nights.

0 Kommentare

Mixer, advertising light, spotlights, champagne bucket and disco ball - all of this is currently being auctioned off. It is the inventory of the Ilzer Tenne, a once "legendary" club in Eastern Styria, as Managing Director Ady Wolf describes it. It had to close in May, "now every regular guest can take a piece of Ilzer Tenne home with them," says Wolf happily.

On Tuesday, interested parties were able to reminisce and view the items for sale, which are being auctioned off via the Green Ananas auction platform. Only one thing is not for sale: "I'm keeping the money counting machine, it has a high personal and almost historical value," says Wolf.

These items are up for auction.
These items are up for auction.
(Bild: Juergen Fuchs)
These objects can be bought at auction.
These objects can be bought at auction.
(Bild: Juergen Fuchs)
These objects can be bought at auction.
These objects can be bought at auction.
(Bild: Juergen Fuchs)

In 2008, he took over the property in Ilz together with his business partner Claudia Kalcher. A short time later, five different venues - a restaurant and four discos - were born. However: "Since Corona, everything has changed in the nightlife sector. There was a brief resurgence, but then the cost of living hit and things went rapidly downhill." In the end, the business was no longer economically viable. "We're actually missing an entire generation that never learned to leave," explains Wolf. A year ago, the Oceans House Club closed, now the whole place. Everyone in the surrounding area is the same.

"It will never be the same again," says the 60-year-old. He now runs two event companies with his wife. Instead of the clubs, a residential complex will probably be built in Ilz. The relics of the party evenings can still be bought at auction until November 9th.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
