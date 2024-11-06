Gradient of almost 45 degrees
sdfasdfsa
One thing is clear: the expansion of the Northern Railway to improve international rail traffic is no easy matter. Strasshof in the district of Gänserndorf is currently under construction: however, the tunneling there poses major challenges for ÖBB. However, the solution of a "city division" transition, which is currently under construction, surprises and at the same time exceeds the nerve threshold of the citizens.
The report on the supposed improvement to the already controversial "provisional temporary solution", which divides Strasshof into two parts due to the railroad construction site, provoked numerous reactions. After repeated protests from the NEOS, the ÖVP has now also let off steam: "A life-threatening farce" is the statement - including a photo (see top right): "Pushing baby carriages, not to mention wheelchairs or walking frames, is extremely dangerous and the physical effort is hardly reasonable." What's more, the wooden steps are already very slippery when dry.
Reader has a suggestion for improvement for ÖBB planners
What's more, one reader even has a suggestion as to how part of the temporary solution could have been solved differently from the ground up: "A barrier system would have been the solution. This would hardly incur any costs, as the abandoned crossing was equipped with a barrier system that was no longer needed. This would only have had to be moved by 100 meters."
Extension of the ramp appears to be in planning
ÖBB is trying to find a solution to the many protests: "The baby carriage ramp is currently being examined - it will only be released if safety is unconditionally guaranteed," they said in response to an inquiry from Krone. "Moving a level crossing involves all operational control and safety systems, including approvals - even if it's only 100 meters," they say in response to the reader's suggestion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.