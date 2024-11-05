No execution, German-Iranian died in cell!

Germany demands handover of the body

The Foreign Ministry in Berlin pointed out that the judiciary in Iran, as the responsible authority, had publicly announced the execution of the sentence against Sharmahd last week. "His death has been confirmed to us by the Iranian side. We are lobbying the Iranian government for the body to be handed over to the family," it said. The German-Iranian had been held for years under inhumane conditions and without the necessary medical care. Iran was responsible for his death.