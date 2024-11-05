Vorteilswelt
Iran claims:

No execution, German-Iranian died in cell!

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 16:10

The news that German-Iranian citizen Jamshid Sharmahd, who was sentenced to death on terror charges in spring 2023, had been executed the previous week had sparked fierce international protests. The German government then announced the closure of all Iranian consulates general in the country. However, the mullah regime is now claiming that the 69-year-old died in his cell.

0 Kommentare

"Jamshid Sharmahd was sentenced to death, the sentence was prepared for execution, but he died before the sentence was carried out," said judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir on the sidelines of a press conference on Tuesday, according to a report by the justice portal Misan. The spokesman did not give any details. Misan is the official news agency of the Iranian judiciary. On Monday of the previous week, the portal had announced the execution of the death sentence against Sharmahd. Why the judiciary is now publishing a different account a week later remains completely unclear.

Daughter Gazelle fought for the release of the German-Iranian. (Bild: AFP/INA FASSBENDER)
Daughter Gazelle fought for the release of the German-Iranian.
(Bild: AFP/INA FASSBENDER)

The information cannot be independently verified. Iran's judiciary and state apparatus are considered a black box, information hardly ever gets out. There were also no details about the whereabouts of the body after the execution was announced.

Germany demands handover of the body
The Foreign Ministry in Berlin pointed out that the judiciary in Iran, as the responsible authority, had publicly announced the execution of the sentence against Sharmahd last week. "His death has been confirmed to us by the Iranian side. We are lobbying the Iranian government for the body to be handed over to the family," it said. The German-Iranian had been held for years under inhumane conditions and without the necessary medical care. Iran was responsible for his death.

Execution of a Western foreigner unusual
Although Iran carries out the death penalty rigorously, executions of Western foreigners are unusual. In February 2023, a revolutionary court found the 69-year-old responsible for a terrorist attack that left numerous people dead and accused him of collaborating with foreign intelligence services. The accusations cannot be verified.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

