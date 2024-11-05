Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Big changing room campaign

Thousands of Styrian paramedics now save lives in yellow

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 15:01

The new uniforms of the thousands of lifesavers in Styria stand out from the usual red and are intended to increase safety.

0 Kommentare

The full-body red has had its day, the more than 6000 voluntary and around 900 professional paramedics as well as around 600 civil servants in Styria are being given new outfits. The jackets shine in bright yellow, and signal colors also shine below the knee. The principle behind it: Safety through visibility.

For 14 years, the entire rescue service in our province has largely been wearing red, and now, at the beginning of next year, the big changeover will follow. The new uniforms will be in use across the board from April. "Thanks to the lead time, we can guarantee a rapid change across the entire rescue service in Styria," explains Red Cross Regional Managing Director Andreas Jaklitsch.

Red becomes yellow. (Bild: Land Steiermark/Binder)
Red becomes yellow.
(Bild: Land Steiermark/Binder)

Quality, functionality and a better feeling
In addition to increased visibility, attention was also paid to the wearing comfort, as Red Cross President Siegfried Schrittwieser emphasizes: "In terms of quality, wearing comfort and functionality, we will be able to offer our employees even higher quality equipment in the future." He is convinced that this will have an impact on their daily work: "Wherever something new is created, new motivation is also created." The province of Styria is supporting the initial equipping of the paramedics with two million euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf