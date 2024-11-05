Big changing room campaign
Thousands of Styrian paramedics now save lives in yellow
The new uniforms of the thousands of lifesavers in Styria stand out from the usual red and are intended to increase safety.
The full-body red has had its day, the more than 6000 voluntary and around 900 professional paramedics as well as around 600 civil servants in Styria are being given new outfits. The jackets shine in bright yellow, and signal colors also shine below the knee. The principle behind it: Safety through visibility.
For 14 years, the entire rescue service in our province has largely been wearing red, and now, at the beginning of next year, the big changeover will follow. The new uniforms will be in use across the board from April. "Thanks to the lead time, we can guarantee a rapid change across the entire rescue service in Styria," explains Red Cross Regional Managing Director Andreas Jaklitsch.
Quality, functionality and a better feeling
In addition to increased visibility, attention was also paid to the wearing comfort, as Red Cross President Siegfried Schrittwieser emphasizes: "In terms of quality, wearing comfort and functionality, we will be able to offer our employees even higher quality equipment in the future." He is convinced that this will have an impact on their daily work: "Wherever something new is created, new motivation is also created." The province of Styria is supporting the initial equipping of the paramedics with two million euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.