Thousands of Styrian paramedics now save lives in yellow

Quality, functionality and a better feeling

In addition to increased visibility, attention was also paid to the wearing comfort, as Red Cross President Siegfried Schrittwieser emphasizes: "In terms of quality, wearing comfort and functionality, we will be able to offer our employees even higher quality equipment in the future." He is convinced that this will have an impact on their daily work: "Wherever something new is created, new motivation is also created." The province of Styria is supporting the initial equipping of the paramedics with two million euros.