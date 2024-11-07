LIVE from 18:45: Rapid takes on CS Petrocub

"We showed that we can overcome setbacks!"

At national level, however, things have not been going well for Rapid recently. A 1-1 draw at league bottom club GAK was followed by an embarrassing cup defeat to Stripfing, although they did manage a prestigious win last Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Sturm Graz. "This draw was good for us, but you can't take much from it because it's a different game, a different type of soccer and a different opponent. But we have shown that we can overcome setbacks as a team," said coach Robert Klauß before departing for the capital of the Republic of Moldova.