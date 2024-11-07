Conference League
LIVE from 18:45: Rapid takes on CS Petrocub
3rd round in the Conference League: SK Rapid have to play CS Petrocub Hînceşti. We report live (see below) from this game!
Here is the LIVETICKER:
SK Rapid are aiming to continue their run of success on the international stage today! The Hütteldorfer won their first two games in the league phase of the Conference League, and now they will be looking for a third win in Chisinau against Moldovan double winners Petrocub Hincesti. Another three points would secure their place in the knockout phase and give them a good chance of not having to play in the round of 16.
"We showed that we can overcome setbacks!"
At national level, however, things have not been going well for Rapid recently. A 1-1 draw at league bottom club GAK was followed by an embarrassing cup defeat to Stripfing, although they did manage a prestigious win last Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Sturm Graz. "This draw was good for us, but you can't take much from it because it's a different game, a different type of soccer and a different opponent. But we have shown that we can overcome setbacks as a team," said coach Robert Klauß before departing for the capital of the Republic of Moldova.
Their opponents are a club that was only founded in 1999 and plays its home games in the city of Hincesti, around 40 kilometers from Chisinau, and in the Conference League at the 10,000-capacity Stadionul Zimbru. "Our hosts play in the national stadium, so it will be a special match for them too," assumed Klauß.
The Austrian national team has already played in this arena three times, with three narrow and laborious victories (2:1 in 2014, 1:0 in 2017, 2:0 in 2021). A real home atmosphere is not to be expected, the 500 or so Rapid supporters traveling with them will probably be clearly audible. In addition, Petrocub are still without points after their first two games and have a goal difference of 1:6.
"Everyone involved in this phase of the competition has quality!"
Nevertheless, they will not underestimate their opponents, promised captain Matthias Seidl. "The fact that they've lost twice doesn't mean they're bad. Everyone who is involved in this phase of the competition has a certain quality," emphasized the ÖFB team player. Seidl reported fit despite a few aches and pains after the Sturm match, while Rapid's personnel situation remained unchanged compared to last weekend - which means, among other things, that Isak Jansson is still unavailable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
