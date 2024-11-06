The first few games have been mixed. They got off to a good start in the Conference League with a 6-2 win over St. Gallen, but then suffered a 3-1 defeat at Vikingur Reykjavik in their second game, which was followed by internal turmoil. Cercle had flown to Iceland without some of their regular players in order to conserve strength for the league. The fans who traveled with the B team were angry after the defeat, and Muslic indirectly referred to a directive from the club's top management in an interview. According to media reports, this did not go down well with the board. Nevertheless, Cercle won the following games against Union Saint-Gilloise and most recently Charleroi and moved up to 11th place in the Pro League.