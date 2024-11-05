Back in action!
Princess Kate is back in the gym
After her chemo, the Princess of Wales is fighting her way back into the limelight step by step. It is said that we will see more appearances from the 42-year-old in the coming weeks. "Kate is doing extremely well. She's back in the gym and doing all the things she wants to do," says royal insider Robert Jobson.
However, Kate, who has always been known for her tireless efforts, is taking a new approach after months of chemotherapy, the renowned author told Hello magazine. "Less is more," says Jobson. Instead of traveling across the country and attending countless events as she used to, the princess now chooses her public appearances carefully in order to achieve maximum impact.
Carefully measured use
"She will focus on meaningful events and carefully dose her efforts," says the author. Kate always has her health in mind - she doesn't want to rush things and wants to take everything at her own pace.
Family and projects close to her heart would now come first for the Princess of Wales. She is particularly looking forward to one upcoming highlight: the "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" concert, which Princess Kate has been organizing in Westminster Abbey shortly before Christmas for years. It is set to take place again this year.
Immediately after finishing her chemotherapy in September, the Princess called her team together to start organizing it.
"The whole family will be proud"
According to former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond, this event will be a very special moment for Kate and her family. "It will be an emotional and festive event," Bond told OK! magazine. "The whole family will be proud to see Kate back in a starring role, especially in a project that is so close to her heart."
Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have had a terrible year. In January, the Princess had to undergo a serious abdominal operation and was hospitalized for two weeks. While she began a month-long recovery and was convinced that she did not have cancer, the next piece of bad news came. Less than a month after her operation, cancer cells were found during a follow-up examination.
Cancer shock after serious surgery
A shock, as she admitted in a video message in March. Chemotherapy was prescribed. A difficult time with good and bad days. But explaining it to the children was the hardest part, as the princess revealed. In September, she finally received the relieving news: the chemo was over and Princess was cancer-free.
"My focus now is to stay cancer free. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to live from day to day," Kate emphasized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.