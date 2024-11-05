Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Less scrap metal:

Researchers sent satellites made of wood into space

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 13:12

Japanese researchers have sent a satellite made of wood into space for the first time. The mini-satellite was launched into space from the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida on a rocket from the aerospace company SpaceX, as its designers from Kyoto University and the timber company Sumitomo Forestry announced on Tuesday.

0 Kommentare

The cube-shaped satellite made of magnolia wood with an edge length of only ten centimeters was safely flown into space in a special container built by the Japanese space agency Jaxa, as the institutions involved in the project explained. A spokeswoman for Sumitomo Forestry confirmed the "successful" launch.

The first destination of the satellite named Lignosat is the International Space Station (ISS). After about a month in the Japanese research module, it will then be released into space to test its durability, the company spokesperson said. Using data that the satellite itself will send to Earth, the researchers want to check whether it can withstand stresses such as extreme temperature fluctuations.

Complete burning up
When it re-enters the Earth's atmosphere, the wooden satellite will then burn up completely. In this way, unlike with conventional satellites, no metal particles will be released that could have a negative impact on the environment and telecommunications.

Takao Doi with the lignosat (Bild: APA/JIJI PRESS/STR)
Takao Doi with the lignosat
(Bild: APA/JIJI PRESS/STR)

"Satellites that are not made of metal should become the standard," said astronaut Takao Doi, a researcher at Kyoto University, when the project was presented in May.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf