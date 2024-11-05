Corruption? Raid on France’s league association

High bonuses from the deal with CVC?

According to media reports, the investigators also moved in on league president Vincent Labrune. The raid took place six days after a report was presented to the Paris Senate, according to which the league executives received high bonuses from the deal with CVC and therefore had a personal interest in the deal. Labrune is said to have received a bonus of three million euros and his annual salary tripled to 1.2 million euros.