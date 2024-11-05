Rapid growth in the gaming industry in Austria

On the subject of financing, Martin Filipp from the Pioneers of Game Development Austria (PGDA) association suggested setting up funds that would in turn generate money by the companies paying back a proportion of their profits. In the north, for example in Finland, such a system is "already common". What is needed for a good location policy as well as skilled workers are funding channels for company start-ups in Austria, studios for game development and jobs in the industry.

Every third company in the industry applied for public funding last year.