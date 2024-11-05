Trump: “I’ve waited four years for this day”

Harris: "We're not going back!"

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, called almost simultaneously for cohesion and finding solutions. "I don't consider people who disagree with me to be enemies," said the 60-year-old in the city of Allentown. "We're not going back!" she chanted. America's super celebrities are behind her: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and co. have spoken out in support of Harris.