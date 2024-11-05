He is confident of victory
Trump: “I’ve waited four years for this day”
Towards the end of the campaign for the US presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump sought the last decisive votes in key swing states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Michigan. According to Trump, America is in decline and he has been "waiting for this day for four years". His Democratic opponent Kamala Harris is combative.
While Harris focuses on unity and overcoming the division in the country, Trump paints a bleak picture of America and announces tough measures. Before once again announcing the "biggest deportation in history" for "illegal migrants", he announced: "I've been waiting four years for this day". His audience in the town of Reading cheers the 78-year-old.
Trump famously lost the 2020 election to incumbent Joe Biden, but still does not acknowledge his defeat. Polls see Trump and his opponent virtually tied, the race remains unpredictable.
Harris: "We're not going back!"
Kamala Harris, on the other hand, called almost simultaneously for cohesion and finding solutions. "I don't consider people who disagree with me to be enemies," said the 60-year-old in the city of Allentown. "We're not going back!" she chanted. America's super celebrities are behind her: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and co. have spoken out in support of Harris.
During the election campaign, Harris specifically tried to get young voters, Latinos and Americans of Arab descent on board, while she tried to avoid Trump's name in her last appearance.
Trump is hoping for a win in the key swing state of Pennsylvania - 19 electoral votes are up for grabs here - and continues to claim that he can only lose by cheating. Both candidates are focusing on messages designed to appeal to their core voters.
Millions of votes already cast
Millions of voters have already cast their ballots before the big election day on November 5, some by absentee ballot or at early polling stations. Democrats in particular are taking advantage of early voting, although many Republicans have also voted early.
Despite the high number of votes already cast, the election result may not be finalized until Wednesday morning (CET) or even days after the election due to the complex counting process.
How the US President is determined
As usual, the Electoral College decides the president, with 270 votes required for victory. In most states, the "winner-takes-all" principle applies, whereby the winner of a state wins all the electoral votes. The winner could only be determined after days of counting once all postal votes have been taken into account.
The last time the House of Representatives elected the president on the basis of the constitutional amendment passed in 1804 was in 1824. At that time, the majority of delegations voted for John Quincy Adams, with rival Andrew Jackson losing out. If the procedure is repeated two centuries later, the loser will not simply accept it.
Election has implications for Europe
The election has far-reaching international implications, particularly for Germany and Europe. A Trump victory could call into question the USA's support for Ukraine and its commitment to transatlantic alliances, which could have significant consequences for security policy and economic relations.
