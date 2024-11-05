Nervousness at the limit
Election fever! Last-minute election calls from Hollywood
Decision day! Americans choose who will lead the country for the next four years. In the hottest election campaign in US history, two historic candidates are facing off: Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. While the whole world waits for the result, the stars of the dream factory are mobilizing their fans to vote!
For some, nervousness is at the limit. Female stars in particular fear that Trump could win. Actress Amy Schumer came forward at 02:30 local time in New York with a video in which she sits sleepless in front of the camera in her pyjamas, nervously stuffing her face with popcorn. "Kamala wins," she says to herself. She'll just win, she hopes, "I'm not going crazy." Everything will be fine. "We're doing this."
And she's not the only star shaking right now. Chelsea Handler emphasized the urgency in a message posted just hours before Election Day.
"Stakes have never been higher"
With her election batch clearly visible, showing that she has already cast her vote, the well-known US comedian poses in pictures with her dog.
"Ladies, the stakes have never been higher!" With urgent words, she appeals to her community: "A Trump presidency threatens everything we've fought for." Her message? Now is the time to stand up for Kamala Harris and fight for the future. Handler provides the link to make sure no one misses the election.
Power duo
The power duo of the day: Kerry Washington and Mariah Carey posed together in their "Vote" T-shirts. Their message for Election Day? Clear and simple: "Make it a MOMENT!" They call on their fans to make the election an unforgettable experience - preferably with their best friend in tow.
"Let's get it over with"
Actress Alyssa Milano left no doubt: With a "Harris Walz" umbrella cap and a clear message - "Let's get this over with, America" - she is flying the flag on Instagram. She motivates her followers to go to the polls and become part of history.
Emotional message from Dick Van Dyke
The "Tschitti Tschitti Bäng Bäng" star Dick Van Dyke, who will be 99 years old in December, also spontaneously came forward on election day with a vote recommendation for Kamala Harris.
In an emotional message, he recalled a speech he gave 50 years ago at an event with Dr. Martin Luther King. He quoted the author Rod Serling, who emphasized at the time that hatred, prejudice and mistrust were not natural characteristics of humanity, but diseases of the soul. Van Dyke emphasized that these words are more relevant today than ever. As long as there are people who welcome strangers and show friendship, there is hope for a better world.
"Healing instead of hate"
The well-known US talk show host Oprah Winfrey has also urgently called for the election of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. "All the fear and anxiety you feel: you feel it because you feel the danger, and you change that with your vote," said the 70-year-old at Harris' final rally in Philadelphia, the largest city in the particularly embattled state of Pennsylvania. "We are voting for healing instead of hate."
Control over your own future
The decision not to vote is definitely a decision to let other people control your future, Winfrey said. "Every single vote, everyone will play a role."
Numerous other Hollywood celebrities have declared their support for Kamala Harris. Among them are acting greats such as Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker, George Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jennifer Aniston.
Elon Musk, Buzz Aldrin and Kanye West have clearly declared their support for Trump.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
