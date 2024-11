The night was lit up by a fire on the highway

Tires and packages loaded

A truck, some of which was carrying parcels but also many tires, went up in flames on Monday evening on the A1 Westautobahn at the Voralpenkreuz junction in the direction of Salzburg, near Sattledt. It was fully engulfed in flames within a few minutes. It was possible to prevent the fire from spreading to the trailer, which was then pulled away from the burning vehicle by the fire department using a cable winch.