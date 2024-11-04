Vorteilswelt
Nazi songs and porn?

Hallein: Former head of department fined

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 22:30

The disciplinary proceedings against Hallein's former head of department Erich Angerer have come to an end. He has to pay a fine of five months' pay. According to "Krone" research, this could be the official who was accused of storing Nazi songs on the official server ...

The "Krone" reported several times that the head of the second largest city in the state of Salzburg had been suspended from duty. The disciplinary proceedings, which have probably been ongoing since then, now appear to be over: On Monday, November 4, the municipality published a finding (like a judgment) by the disciplinary authority. It was not confirmed that this was the case that had already been reported several times.

The fact is: The document "Hofrat Mag. Erich Angerer, Kundmachung Disziplinarerkenntnis" literally states: "A disciplinary penalty of a fine amounting to five months' pay was imposed on the civil servant, excluding the child allowance. Any further publication of the content of the decision was ruled out in the overriding interest of the civil servant."

Porn on duty?
A former head of department of the city of Hallein was accused of several official offenses, including allegedly saving Nazi songs on the official server, consuming porn on duty and disregarding instructions. This officer is said to have been placed on administrative leave and later suspended. There is no confirmation of this from the municipality.

The now published finding against Erich Angerer is in any case legally binding and these disciplinary proceedings are thus concluded. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

