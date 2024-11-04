Nazi songs and porn?
Hallein: Former head of department fined
The disciplinary proceedings against Hallein's former head of department Erich Angerer have come to an end. He has to pay a fine of five months' pay. According to "Krone" research, this could be the official who was accused of storing Nazi songs on the official server ...
The "Krone" reported several times that the head of the second largest city in the state of Salzburg had been suspended from duty. The disciplinary proceedings, which have probably been ongoing since then, now appear to be over: On Monday, November 4, the municipality published a finding (like a judgment) by the disciplinary authority. It was not confirmed that this was the case that had already been reported several times.
The fact is: The document "Hofrat Mag. Erich Angerer, Kundmachung Disziplinarerkenntnis" literally states: "A disciplinary penalty of a fine amounting to five months' pay was imposed on the civil servant, excluding the child allowance. Any further publication of the content of the decision was ruled out in the overriding interest of the civil servant."
Porn on duty?
A former head of department of the city of Hallein was accused of several official offenses, including allegedly saving Nazi songs on the official server, consuming porn on duty and disregarding instructions. This officer is said to have been placed on administrative leave and later suspended. There is no confirmation of this from the municipality.
The now published finding against Erich Angerer is in any case legally binding and these disciplinary proceedings are thus concluded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.