Election super-GAU would play into Trump’s hands

This is more complicated than it seems. This is because not every member of parliament gets a vote, but each of the 50 federal states represented must decide on a candidate. To make it clearer: The state of Florida has 27 representatives in the US House of Representatives, of which 14 are Republicans and 13 are Democrats. Which would effectively mean that the Republicans can push through their preferred candidate with a simple majority. With conservatives holding the majority of seats in 26 states, Trump would almost certainly be the next President of the United States.