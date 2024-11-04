What happens if ...
Election super-GAU would play into Trump’s hands
What happens if no candidate in the US election achieves the 270 electoral votes needed to win? Then a 220-year-old constitutional amendment comes into play, which is tantamount to an electoral super-GAU ...
America is like a powder keg. All the polls point to a very close result between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. And regardless of who ultimately comes out on top in the race for the White House, the losers' camp is unlikely to simply accept the result. Many fear that there could be violent clashes.
Especially if the election super-GAU occurs - namely if Harris and Trump end up with the same number of electoral votes (269). Then Congress will decide who becomes president and vice president, something that has not happened for exactly 200 years.
Why a tie helps Trump
There are several scenarios that make a tie possible. The most likely is that Trump wins North Carolina, Michigan and Pennsylvania, while Harris secures Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin. If the current forecasts in the remaining states prove to be correct, neither candidate would actually exceed the 270-vote mark and thus the threshold for the presidency.
In this case, the 12th Amendment to the Constitution would apply. This states that the US House of Representatives elects the President and the US Senate elects the Vice President by a simple majority.
This is more complicated than it seems. This is because not every member of parliament gets a vote, but each of the 50 federal states represented must decide on a candidate. To make it clearer: The state of Florida has 27 representatives in the US House of Representatives, of which 14 are Republicans and 13 are Democrats. Which would effectively mean that the Republicans can push through their preferred candidate with a simple majority. With conservatives holding the majority of seats in 26 states, Trump would almost certainly be the next President of the United States.
In the Senate, each senator has one vote to determine the vice president. However, in this case it is the composition of the next Senate that is also determined by the current election. And according to all forecasts, the Democrats will lose their narrow majority. This would mean that the Vice President would also be a Republican - i.e. JD Vance.
The last time the House of Representatives elected the president was in 1824 on the basis of the constitutional amendment passed in 1804. At that time, the majority of delegations voted for John Quincy Adams, with rival Andrew Jackson losing out. Should the same procedure occur two centuries later, the loser will not simply accept it.
In all probability, the Supreme Constitutional Court will ultimately have to confirm the election. You don't have to be a prophet to imagine the negative impact this government crisis will have on the deeply divided country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.