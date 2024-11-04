“White smoke” on the roof of the Bregenz Landhaus

In Vorarlberg, the state government consists of seven people - as stipulated in the state constitution. The Vorarlberg ÖVP has never had fewer than five state councillors (including the governor) in its history. In purely mathematical terms - the ÖVP achieved a 38.30 percent share of the vote in the state parliamentary elections in October, the FPÖ 28.00 percent - the Freedom Party would be entitled to three of the seven seats. However, the ÖVP in particular also had the option of offering the FPÖ two provincial councillors and the post of deputy governor instead of a third seat. It is very likely that the allocation of the "desired portfolios" also influenced the distribution of seats.