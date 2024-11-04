First day clinic opened for addicts in Styria

In future, patients will be able to take advantage of low-threshold and rapid help in the form of substitution medication, therapy options, sport and also preventative measures. Martin Ecker, Head of the Center for Addiction Medicine: "The transition to the home environment after withdrawal is a particular challenge for many of those affected and repeatedly leads to relapses. With the new day clinic, we are creating a service that ensures continuous care and thus contributes to stabilizing the recovery process."