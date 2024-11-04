At LKH Graz II
First day clinic opened for addicts in Styria
LKH Graz II, south site, is countering the rising number of addiction cases by creating a day clinic for low-threshold help. A team of doctors, therapists and nurses is to supplement the inpatient treatment options - whether in cases of hardship or on the final steps to rehabilitation.
The need for addiction help is constantly increasing throughout Styria. In addition to inpatient care, it is primarily outpatient clinics that can support addicts during the day. Such a service is now available at the LKH Graz II, South site. It is the first day clinic for addiction medicine in Styria.
In future, patients will be able to take advantage of low-threshold and rapid help in the form of substitution medication, therapy options, sport and also preventative measures. Martin Ecker, Head of the Center for Addiction Medicine: "The transition to the home environment after withdrawal is a particular challenge for many of those affected and repeatedly leads to relapses. With the new day clinic, we are creating a service that ensures continuous care and thus contributes to stabilizing the recovery process."
It is therefore an extension of the existing inpatient services. Twelve people can be treated daily, with alcohol being the most common problem. The aim is to reduce the relapse rate and give more stable patients more freedom. "This new facility not only creates an additional care service, but also forms a bridge back to a self-determined life," says Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP), Member of the Provincial Council for Health. From withdrawal treatment to full rehabilitation, patients are cared for by an interdisciplinary team of doctors, therapists and nursing staff.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.