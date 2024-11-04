"I'm feeling better"
Sabitzer should be fit for Sturm
"I'm feeling better," said Marcel Sabitzer at the BVB press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Sturm Graz. The Dortmund international should be fit and ready for the match on Tuesday evening.
On Saturday, Sabitzer had caused his head coach Nuri Sahin even more worry lines on his forehead than he already had to manage: In the championship match against Leipzig (2:1), the ÖFB team player had to be substituted after just under 70 minutes. The calf! "It doesn't look good, the muscle has completely closed up," said coach Sahin pessimistically. Two days later, the all-clear was given. "We had another intensive treatment, I'm feeling better, it should be fine for tomorrow," said "Sabi", at least giving the green light.
Extreme personnel worries
And at least spared his coach another nervous strain. He was already missing practically an entire team against Leipzig due to injury - including big names such as goalkeeper Kobel and striker Adeyemi. Then Sabitzer, Gitten and Bensebaini were added to the "questionable for the forward play" category.
"Unpleasant opponent"
Even with a no-man squad, Dortmund see themselves as unqualified favorites. Six home wins from six home games this season - there are worse records. At the obligatory match preview press conference, CL opponents Sturm did not play an exuberant role either. One or two questions due to order - the "Blackies" don't seem to be much more interesting for the German journalists. Nevertheless, Sabitzer and coach Sahin agreed: "A very unpleasant opponent." Both praised the consistency Sturm have shown in recent years. "Especially when you look at the competition there," said Sahin: "They seem to be working really well there." Sabitzer is certain - despite Sturm's performance against national rivals Salzburg - that "there is only one goal for us: to win against them."
The 30-year-old played in a 4-3-3 system in central midfield against Leipzig. That's where Sabitzer sees himself at his best. "I feel most comfortable in the center, that's well known, the coach knows that too. But wherever I'm positioned, I'll do my best," said the Austrian international.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
