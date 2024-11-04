Sabitzer should be fit for Sturm

"Unpleasant opponent"

Even with a no-man squad, Dortmund see themselves as unqualified favorites. Six home wins from six home games this season - there are worse records. At the obligatory match preview press conference, CL opponents Sturm did not play an exuberant role either. One or two questions due to order - the "Blackies" don't seem to be much more interesting for the German journalists. Nevertheless, Sabitzer and coach Sahin agreed: "A very unpleasant opponent." Both praised the consistency Sturm have shown in recent years. "Especially when you look at the competition there," said Sahin: "They seem to be working really well there." Sabitzer is certain - despite Sturm's performance against national rivals Salzburg - that "there is only one goal for us: to win against them."