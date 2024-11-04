“Verstappen proves that he is the very best!”

UK:

"Daily Mail: 'Lando Norris' title dream is over. Max Verstappen proves he is the best driver in the world. Max Verstappen beat the elements to win the Brazilian Grand Prix. He came from 17th on the grid and triumphed through the water fountains on the hilly Interlagos circuit, where doom lay on every dangerous inch of the newly laid but bumpy tarmac."

"The Guardian": "Max Verstappen pulls off a miracle drive to win the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. What had begun with so much optimism for Lando Norris to bring about a decisive turnaround in the championship battle was undone by a masterful victory for his title rival Max Verstappen at the São Paulo Grand Prix."