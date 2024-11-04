Vorteilswelt
Memorable F1 gala

“Verstappen proves that he is the very best!”

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 11:01

From 17th place to victory - the motorsport world is in awe after the sensational triumph of Red Bull star Max Verstappen. "Max Verstappen proves he is the best driver in the world," writes the Daily Mail. 

Here are the international press comments on the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo:

BRAZIL:
"Lance: Verstappen bounces back to win the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sao Paulo with a memorable performance. The three-time champion now has a hand and four fingers on a fourth Formula 1 world championship."

Max Verstappen raced from 17th place to victory - and was rewarded with a kiss from his girlfriend Kelly Piquet.
Max Verstappen raced from 17th place to victory - and was rewarded with a kiss from his girlfriend Kelly Piquet.
(Bild: AFP/Miguel Schincariol, AP/Andre Penner)

GERMANY:
"Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Race to catch up in the rain. World champion Max Verstappen wins a wild Formula 1 race in Brazil with interruptions and accidents ahead of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. In the title fight, he may be able to widen the gap to Lando Norris decisively."
"Der Tagesspiegel": "Max Verstappen strikes back. The world champion shows his class in the rain of Sao Paulo. (...) With a world championship catch-up race to his first Grand Prix victory in 133 days, the 27-year-old Dutchman in the Red Bull put himself in position for an early world championship crown in three weeks' time in the gambling paradise of Las Vegas."

FRANCE:
"Le Parisien": "Verstappen's wild chase to catch up in the rain, a French double podium (...) The story of an epic race."

Here is the championship standings:

UK:
"Daily Mail: 'Lando Norris' title dream is over. Max Verstappen proves he is the best driver in the world. Max Verstappen beat the elements to win the Brazilian Grand Prix. He came from 17th on the grid and triumphed through the water fountains on the hilly Interlagos circuit, where doom lay on every dangerous inch of the newly laid but bumpy tarmac."
"The Guardian": "Max Verstappen pulls off a miracle drive to win the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. What had begun with so much optimism for Lando Norris to bring about a decisive turnaround in the championship battle was undone by a masterful victory for his title rival Max Verstappen at the São Paulo Grand Prix."

Lando Norris (left) and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris (left) and Max Verstappen
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Vincent Thian)

ITALY:
"La Gazzetta dello Sport": "Crazy race in Brazil. Rain, breaks, comebacks: Max wins like a champion and sees out the title. A victory that will go down in the annals, won by a phenomenal driver."

Great jubilation for Max Verstappen
Great jubilation for Max Verstappen
(Bild: AFP/ APA/NELSON ALMEIDA)

NETHERLANDS:
"AD": "Max Verstappen wins after masterful overtaking maneuver and advances to the world title in the Brazilian madness. Max Verstappen has match point in the Formula 1 championship after a turbulent rain race."

SPAIN:
"Marca": "Verstappen wins in Brazil and more than half the world championship. (...) An epic comeback from 17th place by one of the best in history."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

