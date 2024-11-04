Handball player Jakob Nigg
More “team time” is blooming: “Seize this opportunity!”
Jakob Nigg celebrated his debut in the national handball team a year ago. Following the retirement of legend Robert Weber, the Fivers winger can now look forward to more playing time in the upcoming European Championship qualifiers. "I'm in a great mood and feel good." The game against Turkey starts on Thursday.
"I'm extremely happy. It's always great to be part of the team." Of course. In addition, Fivers wing Jakob Nigg, the only current player from the two Viennese clubs, will start his preparations for the European Championship qualifiers in Bregenz on Monday with strong form. "I'm in a great mood and feel good," affirmed the 21-year-old, who scored a late 32:32 in the league duel in Ferlach - and should now get more playing time with ex-West Vienna and Göppingen legionnaire Franko Lastro following Robert Weber's departure. "We'll get more of a chance. I hope I can make the most of this opportunity."
Preferably right at the start of the qualifiers on Thursday in Bregenz against Turkey, before Switzerland await in Schaffhausen on Sunday. "We have to win the first game, even if we don't know much about the Turks yet," says Nigg. "And we beat Switzerland a year ago by +5." Namely at the Kempa Trophy in Tunisia, when he made his team debut and celebrated the title at this test tournament. And in January, the wing, who gets on well with former Fivers colleague Damböck, Zimmer colleague Mahr and Lastro, was already at the red-white-red Super-EURO in Germany.
In his private life, Jakob recharges his batteries with his family. His girlfriend Lola also plays handball for Perchtoldsdorf, while his sister Lara is a top striker for the Purkersdorf soccer girls. "My family is the most important thing to me - they support me a lot! I always look forward to spending time together." Meanwhile, West Vienna lost 34:38 (16:17) to Hard in their league home game on Sunday. Möstl was top scorer with nine goals, just like in the derby before, when only one player had scored more often: Jakob Nigg.
HLA-MEISTERLIGA: 1. Krems (15), 2. Hard (14), 3. Bruck/T. (14), ...6. Fivers (10), ...11. West Wien (3/each 9).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
