More “team time” is blooming: “Seize this opportunity!”

Preferably right at the start of the qualifiers on Thursday in Bregenz against Turkey, before Switzerland await in Schaffhausen on Sunday. "We have to win the first game, even if we don't know much about the Turks yet," says Nigg. "And we beat Switzerland a year ago by +5." Namely at the Kempa Trophy in Tunisia, when he made his team debut and celebrated the title at this test tournament. And in January, the wing, who gets on well with former Fivers colleague Damböck, Zimmer colleague Mahr and Lastro, was already at the red-white-red Super-EURO in Germany.