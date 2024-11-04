Vorteilswelt
In Wolfsberg

Promotion of vice mayor’s girlfriend causes resentment

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 12:00

The girlfriend of Wolfsberg's deputy mayor was promoted to a senior position with his signature. This is causing a lot of resentment among the opposition. They even suspect post haggling.

Trouble is brewing in Wolfsberg town hall. An extremely questionable personnel decision is said to have been made there. After Mayor Hannes Primus (SP) transferred the official duties to his deputy mayor for health reasons, the latter is said to have promptly promoted his partner to a managerial position by official order.

It is not only this decision that is causing a great deal of resentment: after the promotion, the deputy mayor is also the direct political superior of the senior clerk.

"This shameless exploitation of the situation is not only unethical, but also raises serious questions about bias," criticizes city councillor Isabella Theuermann (FP).

I was not involved in this process, but merely signed the act on behalf of the mayor.

Vizebürgermeister Alexander Radl

Deputy defends himself against accusations
"This internal process was carried out by the HR department and office management in consultation with the mayor," emphasizes Alexander Radl to the "Krone". In addition, he had only signed the respective act on behalf of the mayor, who had transferred his functions to Radl for health reasons. "There was no unjustified preferential treatment or discrimination and certainly no 'post haggling' involved," Radl continues.

All the accusations were just unfounded insinuations by the opposition and had nothing to do with the close relationship between the deputy mayor and the clerk.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Tratnik
Marcel Tratnik
