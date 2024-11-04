Israel officially informs UN about UNRWA ban

Operations in Palestinian territories hardly possible any more

Israel accuses the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency that some of its employees were involved in terrorist activities on October 7. Last Monday, Israel's parliament approved a controversial bill that prohibits the organization from operating on Israeli territory. This means that the organization can hardly continue its operations in the Palestinian territories because Israel controls the border crossings. The move had caused international concern for the humanitarian situation of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The UN Security Council had called on Israel to reverse the UNRWA work ban.