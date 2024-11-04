Confusion at the start
Chaos in Sao Paulo: Norris and Russell penalized!
Lando Norris and George Russell were given a warning and a fine following the Brazilian Grand Prix. The two Brits had left the grid on Sunday without permission.
Background: After Lance Stroll buried his Aston Martin in the gravel on the warm-up lap, race control gave the signal to abort the start. Although this had also been communicated to the drivers, Norris and Russell left the formation. "The race director initiated the procedure to abort the start, which means that the drivers should not leave the starting grid. This message was necessary because a car had to be recovered in turn four," explained the stewards in their ruling.
Norris caused chaos
Assuming that another formation lap was planned, the two drivers from row one encouraged their opponents to do the same and get their cars moving. "In the opinion of the stewards, the driver NOR (Norris) triggered the actions of the drivers directly behind him on the grid," it continued.
As Norris and Russell were in breach of Article 47.1 of the Sporting Regulations, their offense was punished with a fine of 5,000 euros each and a warning - the third for Norris this season.
For the McLaren driver, it was generally an afternoon to forget. Having started from pole position, the 24-year-old had to settle for sixth place in the end. World championship leader Max Verstappen, on the other hand, raced from 17th place to his first victory in over four months.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.