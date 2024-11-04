Chaos in Sao Paulo: Norris and Russell penalized!

Background: After Lance Stroll buried his Aston Martin in the gravel on the warm-up lap, race control gave the signal to abort the start. Although this had also been communicated to the drivers, Norris and Russell left the formation. "The race director initiated the procedure to abort the start, which means that the drivers should not leave the starting grid. This message was necessary because a car had to be recovered in turn four," explained the stewards in their ruling.