Partner on the run
Mother and daughters killed in Berlin apartment
The Berlin police made a terrible discovery on Sunday afternoon: they found the bodies of two little girls (5 and 6 years old) and their mother in an apartment. According to "Bild" information, the partner is on the run ...
On Sunday evening, police, forensics and the public prosecutor's office were at the apartment building in Berlin's Mahrzahn district. According to German media reports, the crime could have been committed several days ago. It was said that there may have been several victims. Bild" reported on a mother (31) and her two daughters (5, 6 years old).
She is said to have lived in the apartment with her partner, of whom no trace has been found so far.
Neighbor "never heard an argument"
He was a "very quiet guy", said a neighbor about the suspect. He had looked after the children while the mother was training to be a nursery teacher. "We never heard any arguments."
As the "Bild Zeitung" reported on Sunday evening, the family immigrated from Egypt and had been living in the house for about five years. The children had always played with others in the neighborhood. "I would never have expected something like this. I have to process it now," a neighbor friend told the newspaper.
The police and the public prosecutor's office have not yet confirmed that the victims are a woman and her two young daughters. The investigation is ongoing.
