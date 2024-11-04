Ingredients of drugs in Vienna as gambling

Highly pure and highly diluted at the same time in circulation

What makes drug use all the more risky is easily explained by the example of cocaine: it is currently in circulation in the city both in high-purity form and with many diluted substances, even from one and the same dealer. As a result, it is virtually impossible to know how much drug a consumer is actually taking. This not only means the risk of overdoses, because the inhumane nature of the drug trade is also evident in the type of extenders used.