Fire on a roof in Lienz
Police convict suspected arsonist (21)
A fire on the roof of a company building in Lienz has kept the Lienz police busy since September. It has now been revealed that a 21-year-old has confessed to setting the fire after further investigations.
On September 19, the Lienz fire department had to be called out shortly before 11 pm. At that time, a fire had broken out on the roof of a company building near the Lienz train station for unknown reasons.
The emergency services were able to quickly bring the fire under control and extinguish it. The cause was still under investigation. The damage was still unknown.
The 21-year-old confessed to the crime.
Investigations lead to suspected perpetrator
As the police have now announced, a 21-year-old local man has been identified as an "urgent suspect". In the course of further investigations, a trail led to the young man. He is said to have started the fire with cardboard boxes. "The 21-year-old has confessed to the crime," said the investigators.
Further offense probably solved
In the course of the fire investigation, the 21-year-old also caused damage to property at the building site opposite the site of the fire. This resulted in damage amounting to several hundred euros. The man was reported to the police.
