Breathe a sigh of relief: Amok hunter’s escape is over

A witness had seen a car driving into the forest on Friday night, but did not recognize it as the Caddy - in retrospect, however, this tip made sense. During an initial search of the car, Cobra officers found one of the two rifles that Drexler had with him on his escape, along with a Glock pistol. Now everything focused on the grove in Partenreit, in the municipality of Arnreit. "Before, there were more than 400 clues, and each one was followed up 100 percent. That was the only thing we could cling to," says Markus Vorderderfler, head of the operations department and head of operations in Altenfelden.