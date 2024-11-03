Lueg bridge for 200 instead of 300 million euros?

The highway operator Asfinag recently estimated the costs for the new construction of the dilapidated Lueg Bridge on the Brenner freeway at more than 300 million euros. By way of comparison: around five years ago, when the poor condition of the bridge, which was completed in 1968, first became known, the initial cost estimates were around 200 million euros. However, this was revised upwards, not least due to objections from the municipality of Gries, which delayed the renovation and new construction project by years.