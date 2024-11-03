Offers are available
Lueg bridge for 200 instead of 300 million euros?
The slump in the construction sector could make bridge construction on the Brenner highway significantly cheaper. Apparently, an offer has been received from an industry giant that will bring the new construction costs back down to the level originally estimated.
The highway operator Asfinag recently estimated the costs for the new construction of the dilapidated Lueg Bridge on the Brenner freeway at more than 300 million euros. By way of comparison: around five years ago, when the poor condition of the bridge, which was completed in 1968, first became known, the initial cost estimates were around 200 million euros. However, this was revised upwards, not least due to objections from the municipality of Gries, which delayed the renovation and new construction project by years.
This process and the associated data are sensitive and the current status of the procedure is confidential.
Die Asfinag in einer Stellungnahme
However, things could now be moving in the other, more positive direction for taxpayers. At present, the weak economic situation appears to be pushing prices in the construction sector down significantly. The fact is that the deadline for bids for the new bridge has recently expired. According to reports, there is a clear low bidder with an offer that will push the cost of the new bridge construction back down to the level of the original estimates.
Specifically, the construction giant Strabag is said to be able to complete the mega project for 220 million euros - with a respectable gap of 40 million euros to the runner-up. Asfinag did not want to comment on these figures on Saturday. It only stated that the review of the bids is ongoing.
"This process and the associated data are sensitive and confidential in the current status of the procedure - this process can therefore not be anticipated due to the necessary framework conditions. Only after the contract has actually been awarded can further details be provided without influencing the process," says the official statement. "From today's perspective", it is assumed that the targeted start of construction in spring 2025 can be met.
