Drastic steps

Après-ski: Sölden declares war on excesses

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 07:00

Alcohol bans in various public places and smoking areas away from sidewalks in parking lots are the first measures being considered for the coming winter season in the Tyrolean ski mecca in Ötztal.

In recent winter seasons, the municipality has received an increasing number of complaints about excesses in Sölden's nightlife. Now Deputy Mayor Maximilian Riml has taken matters into his own hands.

The municipality invited people to an exchange in the Freizeit Arena. Landlords, landlords of bars and clubs, representatives of the mountain lifts and Ötztal Tourismus as well as local councillors discussed the sensitive issue.

Zitat Icon

The landlords are involved in the search for solutions.

(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Ernst Schöpf, Bürgermeister von Sölden

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

"Bermuda Triangle" the hotspot
According to Mayor Ernst Schöpf, this primarily takes place in the so-called "Bermuda Triangle" at the entrance to the village. This is the epicenter of nightlife in Sölden. "It's completely quiet further back," emphasizes Schöpf.

The après-ski problem at the huts in the ski area has been brought under control by setting the closing time at 6 pm, and he is also optimistic for the village itself. "Because the innkeepers are also involved in the search for solutions," says the mayor.

Zitat Icon

I could also imagine designated smoking areas in parking lots away from the sidewalks.

(Bild: blackteafotografie)

Maximilian Riml, Vizebürgermeister Sölden

Bild: blackteafotografie

VBG Riml wants to give preference to steering measures over bans. Admittedly, a ban on alcohol in public places is currently under discussion. Drinking on the way to the pubs is a breeding ground for excesses.

No drinks outside clubs
Smokers are also being targeted: Security staff at the bars should prevent guests from "wandering" out onto the sidewalk with drinks to smoke. This would prevent night owls from creating unnecessary noise outdoors for an unnecessarily long time. "I could also imagine designated smoking areas in parking lots away from the sidewalks," says Riml.

Process beyond the season
In any case, the fight against après-ski excesses is part of a process that will continue beyond the coming season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
