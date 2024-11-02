US election approaching
Washington puts National Guard on standby
Ahead of the presidential election in the USA, the US state of Washington is putting the National Guard on standby in view of possible riots.
Washington's Governor Jay Inslee wants to be "fully prepared" for possible civil unrest around the day of the election on November 5. In the state in the north-west of the USA, a ballot box was set on fire by an incendiary device at the beginning of the week. Hundreds of ballot papers were damaged or destroyed.
At almost the same time, a similar incident occurred in the neighboring city of Portland in the state of Oregon.
Safeguarding public safety
Inslee is now responding to this incident and to nationwide warnings from the Department of Homeland Security about threats to election infrastructure. Between Monday, Nov. 4 and Thursday, Nov. 7, as many National Guard members as necessary will be activated.
This is necessary to ensure public safety and the well-being of all.
The presidential election in the USA will take place next Tuesday. According to polls, it is likely to be a neck-and-neck race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. Early voting has already begun in several states.
Trump is certain that only "fraud" can stop him. Climate activist Greta Thunberg warned against the Republican. He is "more dangerous than Harris".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
