Abolish the climate bonus? These would be the losers

The NEOS, for example, described the climate bonus as a "watering can" or not sufficiently targeted. The head of Wifo, Gabriel Felbermayr, and IHS Director Holger Bonin recommended that the ministry discontinue the payment completely. In the event of a possible abolition, Burgenland and Carinthia would be the biggest losers. People there currently receive an average of 253 and 240 euros per capita respectively. However, this sum is provisional, said the ministry. The actual sum and the number of people entitled to it will only be known at the end of the year.