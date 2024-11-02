Residents in lockdown
After the Valencia floods: Mallorca trembles from storms
Following the devastating flood disaster in Spain, the death toll has risen to at least 205. Many people are missing and thousands of volunteers are helping with the clean-up. On Friday evening, the Balearic Islands were shaking from the floods. Mallorca's capital Palma even sent residents into lockdown for a short time.
While the clean-up work began in and around Valencia, the weather phenomenon responsible for the storms moved on.
The Balearic Islands were expecting severe storms on Friday evening on the popular tourist islands of Mallorca and Menorca. As a result, they had to contend with extreme flooding. However, the weather service Aemet gave the all-clear early on Saturday morning. There is no longer a warning level for the archipelago.
The Serra d'Alfàbia in the northwest of the island was the worst affected: 113 liters per square meter fell there during the day on Friday. It also rained heavily in Llucmajor, near Cap Blanc, with 77 liters per square meter.
In Pollença in the north it was 53.8 liters, while almost 50 liters were measured at the port of Palma. In the airport area 36 liters fell, in Sóller 35 liters. Compared to Valencia, where over 300 liters fell - in one day there was more rain than in a whole year - this is less, but the situation was serious, reports "Bild".
Pictures and videos on social networks show the extent of the flooding.
Parks, cemeteries and playgrounds closed
There were delays at Palma de Mallorca airport. In Palma, outdoor activities were discouraged and driving should also be avoided. In addition, the city of Palma has decided to close all cemeteries, parks and playgrounds until Monday.
Severe weather warnings were also in place for parts of Andalusia in the south of Spain, and the highest warning level of red was even issued for Huelva in the very southwest of the region.
Family rescued from flooding
According to Mallorca Zeitung, the situation on the island was particularly critical at the Ratxó torrent (around 20 kilometers northwest of Palma in the Reserva d'es Galatxó nature park). At around 1.45 pm on Friday, day-trippers were surprised by the masses of water. Four women found refuge in a closed hotel complex and were rescued.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.