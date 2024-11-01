Ice Bulls lost
Goalie Lamoureux put up the wall against his former club
That's a setback: the Bulls lost 3-2 at home to Villach in the Ice Hockey League. 40-year-old goalie Lamoureux kept the visitors in the game with some great saves in the trusting Eisarena. Bulls defenseman Sinn was out injured.
Keeper "JP" Lamoureux (40) is one of five ex-Bulls at Villach's "Eagles". And drove his former colleagues to despair with great saves. Until the 33rd minute, when Nissner fired an irresistible shot into the corner of the net to finally open the scoring and make it 2:1. After both teams had not paid much attention to defending at times, the game went back and forth.
Initially only with goals from the visitors, who had last won in the Eisarena in January 2021. First Sinn - who later went off injured and had to go to hospital for a check - slipped, the way was clear for Wall and shortly afterwards a VSV goal was disallowed due to a hand pass after a long video review. Coatta also caught goalie Tolvanen in the wrong corner during an overtime spell in the middle period - 0:2.
Before the Bulls' attacking efforts, in which the 17-year-old Kolarik made his league debut, bore fruit. Captain Raffl made it 2:2 after his assist to make it 1:2. "But we weren't sharp enough," said Bulls coach Oliver David, who was not at all happy with the 2:3 at the end. Too many duels were lost and Lamoureux was in the way again during the final offensive. "Villach wanted the win."
Benji Nissner lacked a clear line in his own game: "It was a bad start that set the tone for the game. We shot ourselves in the foot."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
