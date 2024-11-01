Goalie Lamoureux put up the wall against his former club

Initially only with goals from the visitors, who had last won in the Eisarena in January 2021. First Sinn - who later went off injured and had to go to hospital for a check - slipped, the way was clear for Wall and shortly afterwards a VSV goal was disallowed due to a hand pass after a long video review. Coatta also caught goalie Tolvanen in the wrong corner during an overtime spell in the middle period - 0:2.