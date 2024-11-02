“I see no reason to change anything”

Why did the lead get smaller and smaller?

We became predictable and copyable in the way we played soccer. We are also no longer the only ones relying on "Jugend forscht". It's also a fact that ten other clubs in the Bundesliga have Red Bull in them - that's just as true for the top clubs, even if a Viennese club might not like to hear that (laughs). It has played into our hands in the past that other clubs have changed coaches relatively often and therefore had little stability. Now the gap has narrowed and we didn't become champions last season. Therefore, after careful consultation with our sporting experts and by using our network, we decided that we had to develop in a new way. We had to make a change in order to be able to dominate an Austrian league again in the medium term and have a competitive edge. We will of course retain our basic concept of training players and giving them the opportunity to develop. That was a conscious decision and Berni (Seonbuchner, note) has succeeded in signing a highly competent coach in Pep Lijnders. The process got off to a fantastic start and we saw what is possible when you approach the task with freedom and an open mind. But I also knew that things wouldn't go up in a linear fashion. Our preparation was excellent, we qualified for the Champions League again. That was outstanding in economic terms. But whether that has helped us in our sporting development must be questioned. We are not yet at that level, you can clearly see that and there is nothing to gloss over. So there is no one person to blame. Even if many are calling for that, it would be too easy to pick out one person and blame them for everything.