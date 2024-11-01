Head-to-head race
Trump is certain: “Only fraud can stop us”
In the final sprint in the race for the White House, Trump is confident of victory - as long as there is no fraud. This was also the case before the 2020 election, the result of which he still does not recognize today.
As he did four years ago, Donald Trump is fueling expectations among his supporters shortly before the presidential election that he can only be deprived of a victory through fraud. He is leading in each of the seven contested US states that will decide the election, he claimed at an appearance in Arizona. "The only thing that can stop us is fraud," said the ex-president. Polls point to a neck-and-neck race overall.
"Attempts at fraud" uncovered
Various attempts at fraud had already been uncovered, Trump claimed during the conversation with right-wing presenter Tucker Carlson in front of supporters in a hall. He also made similar comments before the 2020 election, which the then incumbent lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
Failed with dozens of lawsuits
After election day, he claimed that his victory had been taken from him by large-scale electoral fraud by the Democrats. However, dozens of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign team failed in court.
There was never any evidence of irregularities that would have changed the outcome of the vote. But Trump continues to claim this. His comments also led to his supporters storming the Capitol in Washington, the seat of the US Congress, at the beginning of 2021.
According to polls, Republican Trump (78) and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris (60), are close to each other. On Tuesday, Americans will elect their new president, around a third of US senators and the House of Representatives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.