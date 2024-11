A European Cup hero celebrates his anniversary

What a career: Via SK Sturm, the boy from Grazer SC joined the Austria Salzburg team, with whom he won three league titles and two Super Cups under Otto Baric, reaching the 1994 UEFA Cup final and subsequently playing in the Champions League. His personal highlights: "Certainly the first league title, the UEFA Cup final against Inter Milan and the game against Frankfurt." In the UEFA Cup quarter-final against Eintracht on 15.4.1994, Otto saved two penalties in the penalty shoot-out and scored one himself.