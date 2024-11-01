Voracious otter puts fishermen on alert

The problem has been known for years and has been repeatedly highlighted by fishermen. Now a study (ezb-TB Zauner GmbH) confirms the worst fears: On the Großache in the district of Kitzbühel, 90 percent of the fish biomass has disappeared within a year. Eaten away primarily by otters, the fishermen are convinced. It is hardly surprising that there is hardly any life left in the water, they sound the alarm.