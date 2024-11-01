Association demands help
Voracious otter puts fishermen on alert
The population of brown trout in the Großache river in the district of Kitzbühel has declined drastically, a study has now confirmed: 90 percent of the fish biomass has disappeared within a year. The association is calling for help from politicians.
The problem has been known for years and has been repeatedly highlighted by fishermen. Now a study (ezb-TB Zauner GmbH) confirms the worst fears: On the Großache in the district of Kitzbühel, 90 percent of the fish biomass has disappeared within a year. Eaten away primarily by otters, the fishermen are convinced. It is hardly surprising that there is hardly any life left in the water, they sound the alarm.
The study leaves nothing to be desired in terms of clarity. It states: "The fish stocks in the upper region of the Großache system (upper reaches of the Großache and its tributaries Aschauer Ache, Kitzbüheler Ache and Fieberbrunner Ache) have completely collapsed. In the Großache itself, the high number of injuries to fish indicates intensive use by otters and fish-eating birds."
And further: "With the exception of the Kössen site, the goal of a good freshwater ecological status is consistently and by far missed - although the habitat conditions would actually be good."
Rapid regulation of the otter is required
Helmut Pletzenauer, Chairman of the Kitzbühel Fishing District Committee, emphasizes: "At least one otter lives on every three kilometers of river in our area and the fish harvest is drastically out of balance with the fish population. Species protection must not end at the surface of the water. The balance between fish predators and wild fish populations must now be restored through rapid regulation of otters and fish-eating birds!"
We are convinced that responsible management of fish predators can be implemented without losing out.
Andreas Schiechtl, Fischereiverband Tirol
Andreas Schiechtl, regional chairman of the Tyrolean Fishing Association, expects more support from regional politicians and the responsible officials in protecting local fish: "Fish-eating birds and otters are putting incredible pressure on fish stocks in many of our waters. The fish habitat is already under massive pressure as a result of obstructions and hydropower plant operations. We now expect concrete and timely measures for the management of fish predators, especially otters."
