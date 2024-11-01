Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Reporter team on site

“Krone” series from the USA on the hate duel of the year

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 06:00

Part 1 and thus the starting signal for our eight-part series on the US election 2024. From the day of the decision on November 5 until November 8, we will provide you with daily background reports and reports by our "Krone" editors and experts who are traveling across America. 

0 Kommentare

The countdown is on! On Tuesday next week, perhaps the most important election in recent US history will be decided.

Donald Trump (78) or Kamala Harris (60)? Mega-macho and ex-president versus political high-flyer with an immigrant background, who only had to step in at the last minute for her ailing boss Joe Biden. A decision that could bring lasting changes far beyond the borders of the United States.

Burgenland would decide election in America
There are predictions, but they are more or less meaningless, because in the USA it is not the popular vote that decides the outcome, but the electoral delegates sent from the individual states. And so the real battle this year will not take place in California or Texas, where most people live, but in the swing or battleground states, such as Arizona or Wisconsin.

Trump now appeared in the election campaign as a waste disposer. (Bild: APA/AP)
Trump now appeared in the election campaign as a waste disposer.
(Bild: APA/AP)
Harris is hoping for the Latino vote in the final. (Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TASOS KATOPODIS)
Harris is hoping for the Latino vote in the final.
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TASOS KATOPODIS)

In terms of meaning, this would be roughly the same as if the National Council elections in Austria were to be decided exclusively in Burgenland or Vorarlberg, because the votes from Vienna or Lower Austria, for example, are traditionally attributed to a certain political party anyway.

Georgia could tip the scales again this year. "Krone" reporter Oliver Papacek will be reporting from the capital Atlanta on Tuesday. He has already traveled to Florida in advance and will provide a local view of Donald Trump's swank palace in Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, Clara Milena Steiner from the "Kärntner Krone" will be reporting from New York on Saturday. She asked Austrians living in the "Big Apple" how they would decide. This will be followed on Sunday by Professor Peter Filzmaier's election ABC. Our political expert is in Washington, D.C. and will then also analyze the consequences of the election.

Zitat Icon

It will be very close. I would see a slight advantage for Trump. The focus is currently on the Latino vote.

Martin Weiß, unser Ex-US-Botschafter

US correspondent Christian Thiele is reporting from Hollywood as usual, and "Krone" contributor Norman Schenz, who is on location for a society report, will be reporting on the finale with a celebrity poll.

Excitement is guaranteed. It's neck and neck. Martin Weiß, former US ambassador and head of the Salzburg Global Seminar, compares it to a tennis match. It will probably be decided in the tie-break of the fifth set. Slight advantage? "Donald Trump."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf