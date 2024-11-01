Reporter team on site
“Krone” series from the USA on the hate duel of the year
Part 1 and thus the starting signal for our eight-part series on the US election 2024. From the day of the decision on November 5 until November 8, we will provide you with daily background reports and reports by our "Krone" editors and experts who are traveling across America.
The countdown is on! On Tuesday next week, perhaps the most important election in recent US history will be decided.
Donald Trump (78) or Kamala Harris (60)? Mega-macho and ex-president versus political high-flyer with an immigrant background, who only had to step in at the last minute for her ailing boss Joe Biden. A decision that could bring lasting changes far beyond the borders of the United States.
Burgenland would decide election in America
There are predictions, but they are more or less meaningless, because in the USA it is not the popular vote that decides the outcome, but the electoral delegates sent from the individual states. And so the real battle this year will not take place in California or Texas, where most people live, but in the swing or battleground states, such as Arizona or Wisconsin.
In terms of meaning, this would be roughly the same as if the National Council elections in Austria were to be decided exclusively in Burgenland or Vorarlberg, because the votes from Vienna or Lower Austria, for example, are traditionally attributed to a certain political party anyway.
Georgia could tip the scales again this year. "Krone" reporter Oliver Papacek will be reporting from the capital Atlanta on Tuesday. He has already traveled to Florida in advance and will provide a local view of Donald Trump's swank palace in Mar-a-Lago.
Meanwhile, Clara Milena Steiner from the "Kärntner Krone" will be reporting from New York on Saturday. She asked Austrians living in the "Big Apple" how they would decide. This will be followed on Sunday by Professor Peter Filzmaier's election ABC. Our political expert is in Washington, D.C. and will then also analyze the consequences of the election.
It will be very close. I would see a slight advantage for Trump. The focus is currently on the Latino vote.
Martin Weiß, unser Ex-US-Botschafter
US correspondent Christian Thiele is reporting from Hollywood as usual, and "Krone" contributor Norman Schenz, who is on location for a society report, will be reporting on the finale with a celebrity poll.
Excitement is guaranteed. It's neck and neck. Martin Weiß, former US ambassador and head of the Salzburg Global Seminar, compares it to a tennis match. It will probably be decided in the tie-break of the fifth set. Slight advantage? "Donald Trump."
