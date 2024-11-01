Reading adventures
Automatically saved draft
What does the little dragon coconut do with a laser phaser and is the Greek goddess Athena really a head birth? You can find out all this at www.kidskrone.at
Hello there, dear reading foxes. This month we are traveling to ancient Greece. We learn a lot about Athena, goddess of wisdom, and beam ourselves to the philosopher Aristotle with the little dragon Coconut and his friends.
Coconut on the way to Greece
In the video for our ABC reading foxes, Matilda the porcupine has a problem. She has to write an essay about Aristotle, a Greek philosopher. Coconut finally has the brilliant idea and so the two of them travel to the year 343 BC with the help of a laser phaser, which is a time machine. There they meet the wise Aristotle and learn a lot about ancient Greece. If you are not yet familiar with some of the expressions, the supreme god Zeus will explain a few terms to you.
The kärnten.museum is fox-tastic and exciting! You should pay a visit! Don't forget your reading pass! I hope you have the right password!
Theo Lesefuchs
Athena and the olives
Our professional reading foxes learn the story of the goddess Athena and why she is responsible for the fact that we humans exist at all. Incidentally, she also planted the first olive tree and was chosen by the Greek people as their patroness. You can eat olives straight from the tree. Schmakofatz!
Reading pass partner kärnten.museum
This month we are visiting the kärnten.museum in Klagenfurt. Have you ever been there? There are exciting exhibitions here and you'll find interesting objects in every room. You will discover the "lindworm skull" a carved model of the Grossglockner and you can marvel at traces of the earliest human settlements. If you read diligently and also find the password in our video at www.kidskrone.at, you and a companion can visit the Carinthia Museum for free. And don't forget our hands-on sheets! There you will find exciting questions and learn a lot about Greece!
Wave wave wave, your Theo!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.