Coconut on the way to Greece

In the video for our ABC reading foxes, Matilda the porcupine has a problem. She has to write an essay about Aristotle, a Greek philosopher. Coconut finally has the brilliant idea and so the two of them travel to the year 343 BC with the help of a laser phaser, which is a time machine. There they meet the wise Aristotle and learn a lot about ancient Greece. If you are not yet familiar with some of the expressions, the supreme god Zeus will explain a few terms to you.