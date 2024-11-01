New guesthouse series
Sixth generation gets off to a flying start in Nauders
"If the inn dies, the place dies" is the name of the new "Krone" series, in which we visit traditional Tyrolean inns and try to find out why some fall victim to the death of the inn and others make the leap into the modern age. Our first stop was at the "Goldener Löwen" in Nauders.
We start our new series on traditional Tyrolean inns where others are leaving Tyrol: in Nauders. More precisely, in the village center, at the "Zum Goldenen Löwen" inn. This was first mentioned in 1563 and has been owned by the Waldegger/Habicher family since 1863, acquired by Susanne Habicher's great-great-grandfather. She and her husband Oswald recently received an official visit from the Landeck Chamber of Commerce. They were presented with an honorary diploma from the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce for 33 years of excellent business management with "heart and soul and passion". For the generations under the roof of the historic inn, a new phase of life is beginning. Sons Andreas and Franz, together with his wife Moni, will be the sixth generation to take over the house and responsibility at the beginning of November. Susanne Habicher is "very happy" about the continuation of the business.
Four businesses in Nauders sold to "investors"
The term "quiet" is misleading, as the first floor is being hammered, dug and chiseled. The next generation is investing to secure the future, because a key message of the famous Plaikner study is that simply being an inn is now too little. We sit down on the second floor and it immediately becomes clear that the "Crown of Hospitality" award - one of numerous accolades - applies in full, as the genuine friendliness of the host family is palpable. I ask Susanne whether the old adage "If the inn dies, the place dies" still applies. "Yes, we mustn't forget the circle of life, after a baptism you go to the inn and after a funeral too," she says, "but it has to be said that a lot has changed, of course, at the latest due to corona." The opening hours of the past are no longer financially viable. In Nauders, too, there is movement in the catering industry: in the past two years, four businesses have been sold to foreign investors, there have been closures and reductions in the range on offer.
"It certainly doesn't make sense in the long term"
Why do traditional establishments have to close while others make the leap into the modern age? "It's important for us that the roles of the family members are clear," says Moni. Andi in service, Moni at reception and Franz in the kitchen. Their quality is well known in the area and the kitchen is an important element. "The hotel stands and falls with the kitchen. And we use as many products from the region as possible," says head chef Franz, accompanied by a vigorous nod from his brother Andreas, "people know that. We have to strengthen the region and its businesses." The menu needs to change frequently and be creative, and there needs to be a separate menu for allergens and intolerances. Moni also seems to be responsible for mental health and elaborates: "We will try to manage the balancing act between tradition and modernity." Living together between the generations - daughter Karolina is the third - is only possible if everyone contributes to good social interaction. Moni continues: "The work-life balance has to be right. Especially if you have a family of your own, it doesn't make sense to just work from home in the long term. We are moving towards two days off." This is also conducive to finding employees. However, Andreas adds that the company is well positioned in this respect with mostly local people. And: the "transferors" continue to help! Also in the knowledge that employees will be the most important issue in the restaurant industry in the future. Politics could help a lot here, says Andi: "We simply don't understand why such obstacles are put in the way of people who are retired and want to earn some extra money."
"Auf oans" will be the new motto after the renovation
In the past, it was customary to go to the inn after church, even though landlord Oswald kept the morning pint going: Times have changed. And so the young innkeepers want to optimize and renew the concept with the reopening in December. With the logo "Auf oans" - i.e. for a drink - they want to increasingly promote short visits to the pub again. The restaurant area will then also shine in a completely new light, as will the Habicher family's motivation to continue. The inner attitude that Andreas reveals seems to be decisive: "We love what we do!"
