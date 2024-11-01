Sixth generation gets off to a flying start in Nauders

"It certainly doesn't make sense in the long term"

Why do traditional establishments have to close while others make the leap into the modern age? "It's important for us that the roles of the family members are clear," says Moni. Andi in service, Moni at reception and Franz in the kitchen. Their quality is well known in the area and the kitchen is an important element. "The hotel stands and falls with the kitchen. And we use as many products from the region as possible," says head chef Franz, accompanied by a vigorous nod from his brother Andreas, "people know that. We have to strengthen the region and its businesses." The menu needs to change frequently and be creative, and there needs to be a separate menu for allergens and intolerances. Moni also seems to be responsible for mental health and elaborates: "We will try to manage the balancing act between tradition and modernity." Living together between the generations - daughter Karolina is the third - is only possible if everyone contributes to good social interaction. Moni continues: "The work-life balance has to be right. Especially if you have a family of your own, it doesn't make sense to just work from home in the long term. We are moving towards two days off." This is also conducive to finding employees. However, Andreas adds that the company is well positioned in this respect with mostly local people. And: the "transferors" continue to help! Also in the knowledge that employees will be the most important issue in the restaurant industry in the future. Politics could help a lot here, says Andi: "We simply don't understand why such obstacles are put in the way of people who are retired and want to earn some extra money."