117 senior citizens hike their way back to health in the Gastein Valley

"The goal would be nature-based therapies on a medical certificate," says Hartl, who draws a connection between increasing urbanization and the decreasing number of doctors. "It's about health economic factors, it's a cost calculation." In short: The healthier people are, the fewer visits to the doctor are needed. And outdoor exercise in particular is even better than indoor exercise: "This has already been scientifically proven," says the professor. Many of the participants now want to "bring what they have learned into their daily lives with greater motivation", add Schörghofer and Rieser: "Everyone should do it."