With university researchers
117 senior citizens hike their way back to health in the Gastein Valley
Researchers at Paracelsus Medical University in Salzburg want to prove the positive effects of exercise in nature. In the future, this could even make "hiking on sick leave" possible. The "Krone" spoke to participants and a university professor.
Gabriele Schörghofer and Emmerich Riesner have typical complaints that occur in old age: While the woman from Salzburg struggles with back pain, the man from Neumarkt is plagued by knee joints. Both took part in a research study in Bad Hofgastein and both are now feeling better, as they report to the "Krone" newspaper: "The pain now feels more like a tingling sensation. It's like pain relief, a natural anti-ageing," says Schörghofer, and Riesner adds with a grin: "I never thought I'd be able to hike for 14 days in a row."
Hiking and swimming were on the agenda for two weeks. Organized by a research team led by Professor Arnulf Hartl from Paracelsus Medical University. All in the spirit of science.
In future, doctors could prescribe hiking
Because Hartl and his team want to prove that regular exercise in nature is demonstrably healthier. Or as Hartl puts it: "The aim of the study is to prolong life with more healthy life years." Specifically, it is about strengthening and rejuvenating the immune system. "And exercise is a panacea," says the scientist.
A large number of participants or "test subjects", as the researchers call it, are needed to obtain well-founded results. 117 senior citizens aged between 65 and 75 with chronic complaints were found throughout Austria and took part, divided into three groups. The study will take around two months in total. It will be completed in mid-January. But the first results will be presented soon: at a congress in Bad Hofgastein from November 8 to 10 entitled "Healing Power of the Alps".
We want to prove scientifically that such nature-based therapies are not voodoo. With this study, we want to distance ourselves from esotericism. In future, hiking should be possible on a sickness certificate
Uni-Professor und Studienleiter Arnulf Hartl
Healthcare system, but tourism also benefits
But why all this? On the one hand, we are a "pioneer in health tourism", explains Hartl. Logical: regions such as the Gastein Valley can advertise the positive effects on health even better to tourists. On the other hand, it is a question of the future: the health system could be relieved.
"The goal would be nature-based therapies on a medical certificate," says Hartl, who draws a connection between increasing urbanization and the decreasing number of doctors. "It's about health economic factors, it's a cost calculation." In short: The healthier people are, the fewer visits to the doctor are needed. And outdoor exercise in particular is even better than indoor exercise: "This has already been scientifically proven," says the professor. Many of the participants now want to "bring what they have learned into their daily lives with greater motivation", add Schörghofer and Rieser: "Everyone should do it."
