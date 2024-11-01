Striezel from godparents
All Saints’ Day tradition that tastes really good
No child in Salzburg wants to miss this tradition: The godparents bring yeast cookies. In the days leading up to All Saints' Day, bakers receive many orders in advance. The tradition is reminiscent of a long-gone cult of mourning.
At Alfred Kerschhaggl's in St. Michael, the oven that he has fired up in his own bakery glows on All Saints' Day. The bakery no longer has a store. However, it supplies the catering trade and selected retailers all year round.
The bakery stays open all night so that the Strutzn can all be delivered and collected fresh. The demand is high every year.
Alfred Kerschhaggl
Order book is full these days
All Saints' Day is one of the busiest days for him: "There must be several hundred orders," says the baker. Godparents from all over Lungau keep up the tradition. Although his own godchild is already an adult, he still receives a traditional Strutzn.
The traditional yeast pastry is available in three sizes. With or without raisins? He does not want to take part in this discussion.
Before All Saints' Day, Kerschhaggl bakes all night to guarantee absolute freshness. After 24 years as a baker, this could be the last time he weaves All Saints' Day plaits. There is no successor. It is not yet clear how much longer he will be in the bakery. Kerschhaggl: "Then there will be one baker less."
In other parts of Salzburg, too, the Strutzn or Striezel is still part of All Saints' Day. But its importance is diminishing in some cases. "We now sell more yeast pastries at Easter," says baker Andreas Unterberger, based in Maishofen.
Little is known about the origins of the custom. What is certain is that the roots go back to the ancient culture of mourning.
