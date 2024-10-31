ÖVP and SPÖ enter the next round of negotiations

The ÖVP and SPÖ, which came second and third behind the FPÖ in the National Council elections at the end of September, would only have a wafer-thin majority in the National Council. The ÖVP is pushing for a third partner. NEOS have the best cards. Second National Council President Peter Haubner (ÖVP), for example, spoke out in favor of "negotiating with the NEOS now". "These will be challenging times, we need broader stability."