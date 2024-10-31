Coalition talks
ÖVP and SPÖ enter the next round of negotiations
At the beginning of next week, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and SPÖ Chairman Andreas Babler will continue their exploratory talks. The autumn vacation week has been used to make preparations, it was reported.
The ÖVP and SPÖ, which came second and third behind the FPÖ in the National Council elections at the end of September, would only have a wafer-thin majority in the National Council. The ÖVP is pushing for a third partner. NEOS have the best cards. Second National Council President Peter Haubner (ÖVP), for example, spoke out in favor of "negotiating with the NEOS now". "These will be challenging times, we need broader stability."
Difficulties with the Greens
The Greens are also a possible partner, but since going it alone on the EU renaturation law, the ÖVP has not been on good terms with its previous coalition partner. The SPÖ only said on Thursday that it would talk to both the NEOS and the Greens. A decision will then be made.
So far there has only been one exploratory meeting with the party leaders of the ÖVP and SPÖ. This took place on October 25 and lasted around four and a half hours. Nehammer described the path as "long and probably rocky", while SPÖ leader Babler praised the atmosphere afterwards.
Kickl still sees a chance for the FPÖ
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl said on Thursday that his party still had a chance of joining the government. The Hungarian head of government Viktor Orbán, who is currently in Vienna, says he hopes that the Freedom Party will provide the Federal Chancellor in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.